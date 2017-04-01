Breaking News

Mudslide kills more than 90 people in Colombia

By Marilia Brocchetto and Fernando Ramos, CNN

Updated 12:44 PM ET, Sat April 1, 2017

Soldiers evacuate the injured Saturday after a mudslide in Colombia&#39;s Putumayo province.
(CNN)A mudslide killed at least 93 people and injured many others late Friday night in Colombia's Putumayo province, according to office of President Juan Manuel Santos.

Many residents have been reported missing, according to the civil protection authorities.
Soldiers recover a body Saturday following a mudslide in Mocoa, Colombia.
The mudslide came after the southwestern region of the country was battered by heavy rains.
In 2015, torrential rains in northwest Colombia caused a landslide that killed more than 80 people as mud rushed into homes and bridges, officials said.