Story highlights Police officer detained in killing of protester, Paraguay interior minister says

Changes to Senate rules allowing President's re-election angers protesters

Asunción, Paraguay (CNN) At least one protester is dead in Paraguay's capital after demonstrators stormed the congressional building and set it on fire Friday night, according to the country's National Police.

The protesters were enraged by recent changes to Senate rules that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election. Paraguay's 1992 Constitution limits presidents to one term.

Some demonstrators vandalized offices and hallways throughout the congressional building in Asunción as flames spread through the structure. Police vehicles also were targeted.

Firefighters rushed to the scene while riot police showed up with water tanks. Police fired rubber bullets at some of the protesters.

Interior Minister Miguel Tadeo Rojas said Saturday that authorities had opened an investigation into the protester's death and have detained one police officer in the killing. He lamented the death of Rodrigo Quintana and sent condolences to his family

