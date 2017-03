Mark and Scott Kelly, chosen by Dr. Sanjay Gupta

"We don't know how climate's going to affect this planet," Dr. Gupta says. "We need to start thinking about other places in the universe that we may have to live on one day. In order to understand how to do that, we've got to understand what it's going to do to us first."The Kelly twins, two NASA astronauts, volunteered for a one-year experiment to test the long term-effects of space on the body. While Mark stayed on terra firma, Scott spent a year aboard the International Space Station. Both were extensively monitored, with preliminary findings revealed in February 2017."It's easy to look at it in retrospect and say 'that was a really cool thing that you did,' but the reality is they had to take a lot of chances," Dr. Gupta says. "They had to say goodbye to their family and friends and without the clear understanding that they'd ever see them again. That's a really hard thing to do in the pursuit of trying to learn something for all of humanity."