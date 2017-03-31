(CNN)Over the past three months, CNN Heroes series My Hero has asked CNN correspondents and anchors to illuminate the lives of their personal heroes. Now the series looks back on these inspirational people -- and reveals a host of new, previously unseen heroes.
From families to fearless activists: CNN reveals the heroes behind the news
1 of 20
2 of 20
3 of 20
4 of 20
5 of 20
6 of 20
7 of 20
8 of 20
9 of 20
10 of 20
11 of 20
12 of 20
13 of 20
14 of 20
15 of 20
16 of 20
17 of 20
18 of 20
19 of 20
20 of 20