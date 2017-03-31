Story highlights NTSB investigators are on scene

(CNN) The National Transportation Safety Board hopes to interview the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church van in the Texas Hill Country, officials said Friday. Thirteen people on the bus were killed.

The pickup driver, Jack Dillon Young, 20, and the lone survivor from the bus, 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris of New Braunfels, remain hospitalized, NTSB investigator in charge Jennifer Morrison said.

Morrison said the collision occurred Wednesday when the northbound pickup truck apparently veered into the lane of the southbound bus in Real County.

Killed were 12 passengers on board the bus, all senior members of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels returning from a retreat, and the bus driver.

"We believe most, if not all, the passengers on the bus were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash," Morrison said.

