Atlanta bridge collapse and fire: Why there were no fatalities

Atlanta (CNN) A five-lane overpass collapsed during evening rush hour after a massive fire broke out beneath a major expressway running through the heart of Atlanta, and yet miraculously, no lives were lost.

How did that happen?

In short, quick reactions by firefighters, astute early appraisal of what the fire might do and the luck of a fire station being near the source of the blaze.

THIS is the moment the bridge collapsed. The fire is still smoldering! We're live with traffic work-arounds on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/W2iYYmcTKg — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) March 31, 2017

The fire began Thursday evening under part of Interstate 85 near Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta, causing an elevated section of the northbound interstate to collapse about 7 p.m.

Flames quickly engulf a stretch of northbound Interstate 85 on Thursday evening in Atlanta.

"You could almost tell what was about to happen," said Sgt. Cortez Stafford, a spokesman for the Atlanta Fire Department.

