A cop, a little girl and their adorable dinner date

(CNN) The first part of this story is adorable enough. The second part just takes it to a whole another level of aww-some.

Sgt. Steven Dearth was grabbing a bite when up marched little Lillian to his table.

The 3-year-old gave Dearth a high five and told him she wanted to be a police officer. The officer shared one of the junior officer stickers he carries with him and sat down to eat.

"Next thing I know I look up and she was there with her dad and she climbed into the empty chair," Dearth told CNN.

"She sat down, we chatted. She is very articulate and asked a lot of questions. What I couldn't get over what she never looked back at her parents. She was just so comfortable. I wouldn't even expect an 8 or 9-year-old to do that."

