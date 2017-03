(CNN) Welcome to the weekend, when the days of shopping tax-free on Amazon comes to an end . (But you have more space on Twitter to vent about it ). Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. The Russia saga

We could do the entire newsletter on the twists and turns of the White House-Russia controversy. Let's recap developments from yesterday alone:

-- It wasn't just the Dems that the Russians targeted with cybermeddling during the election. They also took aim at all Republican opponents of Trump -- and the meddling didn't stop after the election, a cybersecurity expert told a Senate panel.

2. Interstate collapse

Traffic is always hellish in Atlanta. And it's only going to get worse after a section of the city's busy Interstate 85 collapsed during a fire that broke out under an elevated part of the roadway. Thankfully no one was hurt , but the interstate could be closed there for months. It isn't just a problem for Atlanta. I-85 is a major north-south artery in the Southeast, so drivers passing through the area -- including hordes of spring breakers this weekend -- will need to find alternate routes.

3. Bathroom bill

4. Settlements

5. Syria

The Trump administration says its priority in Syria is fighting ISIS and not so much getting rid of President Bashar al-Assad . The Syrian people will decide Assad's future, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. And US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says sure, Assad's a hindrance, but "are we going to sit there and focus on getting him out? No." At the same time, though, Haley called Assad, whose nation is now in its sixth year of bloody civil conflict , a "war criminal." If the US does definitively abandon the get-rid-of-Assad-policy, that would put it closer in line with Russia and at odds with allies in Europe.

