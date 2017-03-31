Facepalms of the week

(CNN)Another week, yet more instances of "Did that just happen?!"
Legs-It
We wish we were joking about this one — but we're not. Oh yes, this week, in the 21st century, The Daily Mail ran the following headline: Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-It! It was a photo of two world leaders discussing Britain's strategy for leaving the EU. Women everywhere put their head in their hands and wondered why they even bother to get out of bed in the morning.
Russian Dressing
This week, when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the Trump team's alleged ties to the Kremlin, he replied, "If the President puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection." Fact-check: Russian dressing isn't Russian — it's from Nashua, New Hampshire. Also, it's really not for salads, but more of a sandwich spread -- usually a Reuben.
Bill O'Reilly
The Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly came under fire this week for mocking Congresswoman Maxine Waters' hair. Upon seeing a clip of Waters delivering a speech, he compared her hair to singer James Brown, saying "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig." The remark was widely denounced as both racist and sexist. O'Reilly later apologized for the comment.