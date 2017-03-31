Breaking News

Tennessee manhunt: New images released of student and teacher

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 3:06 PM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

New images released of missing student
New images released of missing student

Story highlights

  • Surveillance video footage shows that Cummins has darkened his hair
  • Officials believe Cummins is armed with two handguns

(CNN)The Tennessee teacher and 15-year-old girl who are the subject of a manhunt were spotted at a Walmart in Oklahoma City earlier this month, the first confirmed sighting of the two since officials say the teacher kidnapped the girl.

Tad Cummins, 50, is suspected of abducting Elizabeth Thomas, his former student in Maury County, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Elizabeth has been missing since March 13, not long after a student reported she saw the pair kissing, police say.
    Timeline: From kissing allegation to manhunt
    Surveillance images released Friday show Cummins and Elizabeth at a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City on the afternoon of March 15.
    Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were spotted on surveillance video in Oklahoma City, officials said.
    There, Cummins used cash to purchase various food items, according to the TBI. The images show that Cummins has darkened his hair and that Elizabeth may have red hair now, the TBI said in a statement. Investigators are working to determine what vehicle they were using.
    Previous images showed Cummins had brown hair and a gray beard.
    According to investigators, Cummins has brown eyes and is 6-feet-tall and about 200 pounds. Elizabeth has hazel eyes and is 5-foot-5 and about 120 pounds. Officials believe Cummins is armed with two handguns and is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee plates.
    Cummins is charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a minor, and he has been added to the state's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, the TBI said.
    Elizabeth was last seen March 13 when a friend dropped her off at a restaurant in Columbia, about 40 miles southwest of Nashville. Police believe Cummins picked her up from there and absconded.
    At the time, Cummins was under investigation for inappropriate kissing with Elizabeth, his former student. The TBI said prior to leaving, she had done "online research on the topic of teen marriage."

    CNN's Jason Hanna, Elliott C. McLaughlin, Madison Park and Faith Robinson contributed to this report.