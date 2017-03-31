(CNN) The Tennessee teacher and 15-year-old girl who are the subject of a manhunt were spotted at a Walmart in Oklahoma City earlier this month, the first confirmed sighting of the two since officials say the teacher kidnapped the girl.

Tad Cummins, 50, is suspected of abducting Elizabeth Thomas, his former student in Maury County, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Thomas has been missing since March 13, weeks after a student reported she saw the pair kissing, police say.

Surveillance images released Friday show Cummins and Thomas at a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City on the afternoon of March 15.

Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were spotted on surveillance video in Oklahoma City, officials said.

