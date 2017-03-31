Story highlights Isabel Celis, 6, disappeared in April 2012

Her remains were found this month in Arizona, Tuscon police say

(CNN) An Arizona girl who disappeared from her home almost five years ago is dead, police in Tucson said Friday.

The remains of Isabel Celis were discovered earlier this month during a search by authorities, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

"This is not the ending that any of us hoped for but it is also not the ending of the case," he said.

Isabel was 6 when she disappeared from her Tuscon home in April 2012.

She was last seen by family members when she went to bed at 11 p.m. on a Friday. When her father went to wake her at 8 a.m. Saturday -- a half-hour after her mother had gone to work -- he said the girl was nowhere to be found, according to police.

