Breaking News

The $325 million question: Why is MLB flooded with huge contracts?

by Motez Bishara, CNN

Updated 9:12 AM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Los Angeles Dogers teammates Adrian Gonzalez (right) and Clayton Kershaw both feature as top 20 Major League Baseball earners in 2017. Kershaw is one of 12 baseball players in history to sign a contract worth over $200 million. Topping the list is Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, with a 13-year contact worth $325 million, the highest in sports. Stanton, however, will make $14.5 million in 2017, placing him 70th this year. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.spotrac.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;(Source: Spotrac)&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
Los Angeles Dogers teammates Adrian Gonzalez (right) and Clayton Kershaw both feature as top 20 Major League Baseball earners in 2017. Kershaw is one of 12 baseball players in history to sign a contract worth over $200 million. Topping the list is Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, with a 13-year contact worth $325 million, the highest in sports. Stanton, however, will make $14.5 million in 2017, placing him 70th this year. (Source: Spotrac).
Hide Caption
1 of 22
The Detroit Tigers left fielder is a former overall No. 1 draft pick and three time All-Star. Upton came in fourth in MVP voting in 2011, when he batted .289 with 31 home runs, 88 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Arizona. He heads into the second year of a six-year $132.75 million contract.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 20: Justin Upton, $22.125 millionThe Detroit Tigers left fielder is a former overall No. 1 draft pick and three time All-Star. Upton came in fourth in MVP voting in 2011, when he batted .289 with 31 home runs, 88 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Arizona. He heads into the second year of a six-year $132.75 million contract.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
Washington Nationals pitching ace Max Scherzer is the reining National League Cy Young Award winner (his second), has pitched two no-hitters in the same season (2015), and co-holds the single game strikeout record (20). The 32-year-old has a career 125-69 record, and is in the third of a seven-year $210 million contract.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 19: Max Scherzer, $22.123Washington Nationals pitching ace Max Scherzer is the reining National League Cy Young Award winner (his second), has pitched two no-hitters in the same season (2015), and co-holds the single game strikeout record (20). The 32-year-old has a career 125-69 record, and is in the third of a seven-year $210 million contract.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
San Francisco Giants&#39; catcher Buster Posey has called the pitches for three World Series championships, is a former NL Rookie of the Year, and a four-time All-Star with a career .307 batting average. In 2012 he was both the Comeback Player of the Year and NL Batting Champion. Halfway through an eight-year $159 million deal, Posey is deservedly baseball&#39;s highest-paid active catcher.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 18: Buster Posey, $22.178 millionSan Francisco Giants' catcher Buster Posey has called the pitches for three World Series championships, is a former NL Rookie of the Year, and a four-time All-Star with a career .307 batting average. In 2012 he was both the Comeback Player of the Year and NL Batting Champion. Halfway through an eight-year $159 million deal, Posey is deservedly baseball's highest-paid active catcher.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
The Los Angeles Dodgers 34-year-old first baseman has nearly 2,000 career hits and is a regular on the MVP ballot. As recently as 2014 he finished seventh in NL MVP voting with 27 HRs and 116 RBIs. Though Gonzalez has led the Dodgers to four consecutive post seasons, a World Series appearance has been elusive. He is entering year six of a seven-year $154 million deal.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 17: Adrian Gonzalez, $22.357 millionThe Los Angeles Dodgers 34-year-old first baseman has nearly 2,000 career hits and is a regular on the MVP ballot. As recently as 2014 he finished seventh in NL MVP voting with 27 HRs and 116 RBIs. Though Gonzalez has led the Dodgers to four consecutive post seasons, a World Series appearance has been elusive. He is entering year six of a seven-year $154 million deal.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
The New York Mets&#39; Cuban-born center fielder has missed the playoffs just once in his five-year MLB career, and that&#39;s no coincidence. The 31-year-old slugger is known for his flashy cars -- which he can accumulate with ease given his four-year $110 million deal.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 15 (tied): Yoenis Cespedes, $22.5 millionThe New York Mets' Cuban-born center fielder has missed the playoffs just once in his five-year MLB career, and that's no coincidence. The 31-year-old slugger is known for his flashy cars -- which he can accumulate with ease given his four-year $110 million deal.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
The 2008 World Series MVP suffered a temporary dip in form when niggling injuries took their toll in 2013. But the lefty came back in 2015 with a no-hitter, and followed that up with in 2016 with a stellar 15-5, 200 strikeout season for Texas. Hamels is in the fifth of a six-year $144 million deal.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 15 (tied): Cole Hamels, $22.5 millionThe 2008 World Series MVP suffered a temporary dip in form when niggling injuries took their toll in 2013. But the lefty came back in 2015 with a no-hitter, and followed that up with in 2016 with a stellar 15-5, 200 strikeout season for Texas. Hamels is in the fifth of a six-year $144 million deal.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Boston first baseman Ramirez (center) will assume cleanup hitter duty now that fellow Dominican David Ortiz (left, with bucket) has retired. The 2009 NL batting champion is coming off a 30 HR, 111 RBI season and will likely switch to a full-time designated hitter spot for the Red Sox. He is halfway through a four-year $88 million deal.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 14: Hanley Ramirez, $22.75 million Boston first baseman Ramirez (center) will assume cleanup hitter duty now that fellow Dominican David Ortiz (left, with bucket) has retired. The 2009 NL batting champion is coming off a 30 HR, 111 RBI season and will likely switch to a full-time designated hitter spot for the Red Sox. He is halfway through a four-year $88 million deal.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Mauer, a former catcher turned first baseman, nabbed the biggest contract in Twins history when Minnesota signed him to an eight-year $184 million contract in 2011. Last year, however, the 33-year-old, three-time AL batting champion endured his worst season, batting just .261. The Twins will need better production from Mauer if they are to return to the postseason for the first time since 2010.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 13: Joe Mauer, $23 million Mauer, a former catcher turned first baseman, nabbed the biggest contract in Twins history when Minnesota signed him to an eight-year $184 million contract in 2011. Last year, however, the 33-year-old, three-time AL batting champion endured his worst season, batting just .261. The Twins will need better production from Mauer if they are to return to the postseason for the first time since 2010.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
The San Francisco Giants&#39; right-hander is coming off an 18-5 season with a 2.79 ERA. In an era of controlled pitch counts, the 30-year-old Dominican is not afraid of a working his arm -- leading the MLB with five complete games last season. Cueto, who won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015, signed a six-year $130 million deal last season.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 12: Johnny Cueto, $23.5 million The San Francisco Giants' right-hander is coming off an 18-5 season with a 2.79 ERA. In an era of controlled pitch counts, the 30-year-old Dominican is not afraid of a working his arm -- leading the MLB with five complete games last season. Cueto, who won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015, signed a six-year $130 million deal last season.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
At 34, Cano is still an elite second basemen. The seven-time All-Star and former Yankee signed a 10-year $240 million deal with Seattle in 2014. He rewarded the Mariners with 39 HR, 103 RBI and a .298 batting average in 2016, placing him eighth in AL MVP voting.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 11: Robinson Cano, $24 million At 34, Cano is still an elite second basemen. The seven-time All-Star and former Yankee signed a 10-year $240 million deal with Seattle in 2014. He rewarded the Mariners with 39 HR, 103 RBI and a .298 batting average in 2016, placing him eighth in AL MVP voting.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
At 36, CC Sabathia&#39;s production has been on the decline while his contract has been on the rise: Not an ideal situation for the New York Yankees, who signed signed the 2007 Cy Young winner to a seven-year $161 million contract in 2012. The 6-foot 6-inch 300-pounder has suffered various setbacks -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/cc-sabathia-on-alcohol-rehab-there-was-no-other-option-for-me/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;including a spell in alcohol rehab&lt;/a&gt; -- over the past three seasons, all of which yielded losing records. Sabathia, who won a ring with the Yankees in 2009, will likely retire after this season, his last under contract. He stands as the active leader in career strikeouts and second in career wins.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 9 (tied): CC Sabathia, $25 million At 36, CC Sabathia's production has been on the decline while his contract has been on the rise: Not an ideal situation for the New York Yankees, who signed signed the 2007 Cy Young winner to a seven-year $161 million contract in 2012. The 6-foot 6-inch 300-pounder has suffered various setbacks -- including a spell in alcohol rehab -- over the past three seasons, all of which yielded losing records. Sabathia, who won a ring with the Yankees in 2009, will likely retire after this season, his last under contract. He stands as the active leader in career strikeouts and second in career wins.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
With a 19-5 record, John Lester had the best MLB winning percentage in 2016 and finished second in Cy Young voting. The lefty, who earned two World Series rings in Boston, made three crucial appearances for the Cubs in the 2016 World Series -- including a winning start in Game 5 and a relief appearance on the way to winning Game 7. He is halfway through a six-year $155 million contract.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 9 (tied): John Lester, $25 million With a 19-5 record, John Lester had the best MLB winning percentage in 2016 and finished second in Cy Young voting. The lefty, who earned two World Series rings in Boston, made three crucial appearances for the Cubs in the 2016 World Series -- including a winning start in Game 5 and a relief appearance on the way to winning Game 7. He is halfway through a six-year $155 million contract.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
A three-time NL MVP and two-time World Series champion, Albert Pujols is simply one of the greatest power hitters in history. At 37, he&#39;s currently ninth on the all-time home run leaders list (591) and his power is not waning. A 2012 move to the American League&#39;s Los Angeles Angels -- on a 10-year $240 million deal -- enabled the Dominican to switch to designated hitter, where he posted 31 HR and 119 RBI last year.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 8: Albert Pujols, $26 million A three-time NL MVP and two-time World Series champion, Albert Pujols is simply one of the greatest power hitters in history. At 37, he's currently ninth on the all-time home run leaders list (591) and his power is not waning. A 2012 move to the American League's Los Angeles Angels -- on a 10-year $240 million deal -- enabled the Dominican to switch to designated hitter, where he posted 31 HR and 119 RBI last year.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
At 30, Venezuelan-born Felix Hernandez is already the Seattle Mariners&#39; all-time leader in wins and strikeouts, and pitched the franchise&#39;s only perfect game in 2012. Although the Mariners rewarded the 2010 Cy Young winner with a seven-year, $175 million contract, its 15-season, league-leading playoff drought continues.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 7: Felix Hernandez, $26.857 million At 30, Venezuelan-born Felix Hernandez is already the Seattle Mariners' all-time leader in wins and strikeouts, and pitched the franchise's only perfect game in 2012. Although the Mariners rewarded the 2010 Cy Young winner with a seven-year, $175 million contract, its 15-season, league-leading playoff drought continues.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
The Detroit Tigers&#39; catcher will forever be known for his 2012 feat of posting the first batting triple crown in 45 years -- leading the league with 44 HR, 139 RBI and a .330 batting average. &quot;Miggy&quot; -- who won the 2003 World Series as a rookie with the Florida Marlins, when he made all of $165,000 -- signed an eight-year, $248 million deal in 2016.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 5 (tied): Miguel Cabrera, $28 million The Detroit Tigers' catcher will forever be known for his 2012 feat of posting the first batting triple crown in 45 years -- leading the league with 44 HR, 139 RBI and a .330 batting average. "Miggy" -- who won the 2003 World Series as a rookie with the Florida Marlins, when he made all of $165,000 -- signed an eight-year, $248 million deal in 2016.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
Forming an expensive battery in Detroit with Cabrera is 2011 pitching triple crown winner Justin Verlander. The four-time AL strikeout leader -- who posted a remarkable 24-5 record in 2011 -- is also a workhorse, topping 200 innings pitched in all but two of his 11 full seasons. Currently fourth on the active career wins list, Verlander is halfway through a six-year, $162 million deal.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 5 (tied): Justin Verlander, $28 million Forming an expensive battery in Detroit with Cabrera is 2011 pitching triple crown winner Justin Verlander. The four-time AL strikeout leader -- who posted a remarkable 24-5 record in 2011 -- is also a workhorse, topping 200 innings pitched in all but two of his 11 full seasons. Currently fourth on the active career wins list, Verlander is halfway through a six-year, $162 million deal.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
The 27-year-old right fielder was an integral part of the Cubs&#39; epic 2016 World Series win, firing up the team with an impassioned speech during the 17-minute rain delay in Game 7. Justin Heyward, a three-time Golden Glove winner who signed an eight-year $184 million contract in 2015, is perhaps the lone position player in the top 20 credited more for his defense.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 4: Jayson Heyward, $28.167 million The 27-year-old right fielder was an integral part of the Cubs' epic 2016 World Series win, firing up the team with an impassioned speech during the 17-minute rain delay in Game 7. Justin Heyward, a three-time Golden Glove winner who signed an eight-year $184 million contract in 2015, is perhaps the lone position player in the top 20 credited more for his defense.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
The 2012 Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star was awarded a seven-year $217 million contract by the Red Sox in 2016. David Price, who posted a 17-9 record in his first year at Boston, has twice led the Majors in innings pitched (2014, 2016) and once in strikeouts (2014). His performance has dipped in the postseason, however, where he&#39;s accumulated a 2-8 record and 5.54 ERA over nine playoff series.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 3: David Price, $30 million The 2012 Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star was awarded a seven-year $217 million contract by the Red Sox in 2016. David Price, who posted a 17-9 record in his first year at Boston, has twice led the Majors in innings pitched (2014, 2016) and once in strikeouts (2014). His performance has dipped in the postseason, however, where he's accumulated a 2-8 record and 5.54 ERA over nine playoff series.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Though Zack Greinke has enjoyed a sterling career -- including a 2009 Cy Young award -- it took his sixth team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, to finally commit to a long-term deal. The righty&#39;s 19-3 season in 2015 with the Dodgers earned him a six-year $207 million deal. Though Grienke&#39;s record dipped to 13-7 in Arizona last season, he did earn his third straight Golden Glove award.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 2: Zack Greinke, $34 million Though Zack Greinke has enjoyed a sterling career -- including a 2009 Cy Young award -- it took his sixth team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, to finally commit to a long-term deal. The righty's 19-3 season in 2015 with the Dodgers earned him a six-year $207 million deal. Though Grienke's record dipped to 13-7 in Arizona last season, he did earn his third straight Golden Glove award.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
Before an injury-plagued 2016, Clayton Kershaw was the most consistent pitcher in the game. He posted the NL&#39;s lowest ERA during a four-year stretch between 2011 to 2014. In addition to his three Cy Young awards -- all with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- Kershaw is one of only 10 pitchers in history to win MVP and Cy Young awards in the same season (2014). The righty is entering the third of a seven-year, $215 million deal.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
No. 1: Clayton Kershaw, $35.571 millionBefore an injury-plagued 2016, Clayton Kershaw was the most consistent pitcher in the game. He posted the NL's lowest ERA during a four-year stretch between 2011 to 2014. In addition to his three Cy Young awards -- all with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- Kershaw is one of only 10 pitchers in history to win MVP and Cy Young awards in the same season (2014). The righty is entering the third of a seven-year, $215 million deal.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Trout is widely considered the most dominant position player in the sport. The 25-year-old signed a six-year, $144.5 million deal which will catapult his 2018 salary to over $34 million.
Photos: MLB 2017: Pitchers dominate top 20 baseball earners
Honorable mention: Mike Trout, six years, $144.5 million Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Trout is widely considered the most dominant position player in the sport. The 25-year-old signed a six-year, $144.5 million deal which will catapult his 2018 salary to over $34 million.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
Adrian Gonzalez and Clayton Kershaw MLB highest paid Justin Upton MLBMax Scherzer MLBBuster Posey MLB Adrian Gonzalez MLB highest paid Money Yoenis Cespedesno hitter cole hamels philadelphia phillies08 what a shot 0621Joe Mauer MLB Highest Paid Johnny Cueto MLB highest paid cano runs basesSabathia 201517 World Series Game 7 1102Albert Pujols MLB highest paid Felix Hernandez MLB highest paid getty miguel cabrera tigers fileC2 Justin Verlanderjason heyward MLB highest paidDavid Price MLB highest paid Zack Greinke MLB highest paid baseball teaseMIke Trout MLB highest paid

Story highlights

  • Giancarlo Stanton to earn $325 million over 13 years
  • Twelve MLB contracts have topped $200 million
  • Average yearly MLB salary over $4 million

(CNN)If you had to guess which athlete in the world is signed to the biggest contract by his team, names like Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Tom Brady would likely to come to mind.

But none of the above can boast the 13-year, $325 million deal of Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.
Though hardly a household name, the 27-year-old was rewarded with the largest salaried contract in sports history following a breakout season in 2014. Stanton, who is coming off a World Baseball Classic victory with Team USA, is emblematic of Major League Baseball's (MLB) giant payouts which surpass even the biggest deals in other major sports leagues.
    Factoring in their sizable endorsement deals, Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and James were the top three earners in 2016, according to Forbes.
    Ronaldo reportedly became one of only a few athletes outside of baseball to crack the $200 million contract threshold for on-field play when he resigned with Real Madrid last year, while Barcelona is working on retaining Messi with a monster contract of his own.
    Read More
    Meanwhile, no less than 10 contracts of over $200 million have been awarded to MLB players in just the past few years. Prior to that, Alex Rodriguez received a whopping $527 million over two record-breaking contracts with the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
    Why baseball's mega-deals dwarf those in other sports can be explained by a number of factors -- some real and others perceived -- according to two leading American sports economists.

    MLB teams generate a lot of income

    A marathon 162 game regular season, multiple playoff rounds, and an average ballpark capacity of over 42,000 combine to make the MLB the second-highest revenue-generating sports league in the world, after the NFL. (MLB revenue is expected to top $10 billion this season.)
    As in other leagues, giant TV deals provide the bulk of revenue. In 2013, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a record-breaking $8.35 billion, 25-year deal to broadcast games over Time Warner Cable.
    "The league is a huge revenue producer," says David Berri, professor of economics at Southern Utah University. "And in baseball, you can tie the outcome of games to individual players. It's clear that individual players matter."

    Players' salaries are not capped

    Unlike the NBA, which places a maxim salary on its stars and limits the length of contract extensions to six years, or the NFL, which enforces a hard salary cap, or European soccer, which has introduced Financial Fair Play rules, the MLB is mostly beholden to market forces.
    Cristiano Ronaldo signs new five-year deal at table-topping Real Madrid
    Cristiano Ronaldo signs new five-year deal at table-topping Real Madrid
    The one caveat is a luxury tax, which hasn't discouraged large-market teams.
    Clubs that top a payroll of $195 million in 2017 will be subject to a penalty of 20% of the excess for first-time offenders, and 50% for those who exceed the limit three times or more.
    The Yankees have exceeded the luxury tax for each of the past 14 seasons.
    "Baseball has a very effective union that has allowed its players more freedom to negotiate for these higher contracts," explains J.C. Bradbury, professor of economics at Kennesaw State University, and author of "The Baseball Economist: The Real Game Exposed."
    "The way the luxury tax is applied, it only affects a few teams," he adds.

    Baseball players are relatively easy to rank

    "Baseball is a series of one-on-one contests," says Bradbury, noting the contrast with sports like American football and soccer where it is more difficult to quantify a player's impact.
    "The team isn't moving together. Schemes don't matter as much in baseball, and reliance on other players is less."
    Starting pitchers in particular have enjoyed a resurgence in value: The top three highest paid players in 2017 are all former Cy Young Award winners.
    The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw -- who will haul in over $35.5 million this season as part of a $215 million deal -- is a three-time Cy Young winner and former MVP.
    According to Bradbury's analysis, hitting is responsible for 50% of a baseball game's outcome, with fielding accountable for 13% and pitching the remaining 37%.
    Though hitting and fielding duties are spread among nine players, Bradbury notes that a heavy load of pitching falls on the shoulders of a starting pitcher.
    "A pitcher faces a lot of batters, but a batter only comes up about five times a game," he says. "A good starting pitcher covers a large percent of your workload, and that's one of the reasons why pitchers are so valuable, especially if they are good starters and durable."

    The the financial returns on signing the best players is perceived to be high

    A post shared by Forbes (@forbes) on

    "If you win more games, you're going to make more money," says Bradbury, who suggests that the Marlins signed Stanton in part because attendance has been low since the franchise's second World Series win in 2003.
    "The expectation is that (Stanton) is going to be so good, and that he will return that revenue to the team."
    But forecasting baseball players' productivity based on past performance is tricky, says Berri, who co-authored "Stumbling on Wins: Two Economists Expose the Pitfalls on the Road to Victory in Professional Sports."
    "Salary is a function of what (a player) did in the past," says Berri, who notes that MLB general managers often overlook the obvious when considering the future -- including the downfall of an aging superstar like 37-year-old Albert Pujols.
    The three-time MVP's batting efficiency has declined since signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, yet has five years and $140 million remaining on his contract.
    "I've spoken to a lot of different people in sports; I never get the impression that they know what they're talking about," says Berri.
    "There is a sense you get that they would know who's good and whose bad, and they would figure this stuff out."
    READ: Battle to keep minor league baseball players' pay below minimum wage
    READ: The Cuban baseball smuggling machine behind MLB

    The risk of a giant long-term contract is diversified among a roster of 40 players

    "Some will outperform, and some will underperform," says Bradbury. "You can always look to the ones who don't work out, but there are ones where teams do benefit from a long-term contract."
    The economists cites the late 1990's Cleveland Indians, who won six out of seven division titles behind relatively inexpensive long-term deals with sluggers Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez.
    Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Manchester United dominating digitally in China
    Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United dominating digitally in China
    So far, Stanton's mega-contract -- which will not expire until he turns 38 -- has not changed Miami's fortunes.
    The team limped to its seventh consecutive losing record last season, while the three-time All-Star was hobbled by injuries.
    But lesser-known leftfielder Christian Yelich picked up the slack, batting .298 with 21 HRs and 98 RBI last season. The 25-year-old made just $1 million for his efforts in 2016, as part of a seven-year, $49.5 million deal negotiated the year before.