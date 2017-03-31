Story highlights Bamyan ski club formed in 2011

Located in region afflicted by war and violence

Two skiers dream of competing at Olympics

(CNN) In a sport often associated with glitz, glamor, and wealth, what's going on at Bamyan Ski Club in Afghanistan is something of an anomaly.

There are no ski lifts in the remote region of Bamyan in central Afghanistan, no groomed slopes, no fancy ski huts and the skiers arduously trek up mountains to get their downhill thrills.

And until a Swiss charity brought in modern day ski equipment, skiers were crudely strapped to self-made wooden skis. Even so spirits are high and laughter is heard as those new to the sport clumsily tumble across the snow.

They've now set their sights on a greater goal: to become the very first Afghan Winter Olympians at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.