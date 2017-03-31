Story highlights Nunes was on White House grounds last week looking at intelligence

The House intel chair has been adamant he would not reveal his source

(CNN) A pair of White House staffers helped provide House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes information last week that may show some of President Donald Trump's top aides were picked up in intelligence collection.

The information has also derailed the House investigation into Russian interference in the US election.

Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Michael Ellis, two National Security Council officials in the Trump White House, are believed to be two of the individuals involved in assisting Nunes last week in gathering intelligence materials, a US official confirmed to CNN Friday.

It is not immediately clear to CNN if either individual was directly involved in showing Nunes the documents. The Washington Post , citing an unnamed official, reported Cohen-Watnick found the reports but had no role in getting it to Nunes.