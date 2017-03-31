Trump aides to reveal financial portfolios

Story highlights Kushner's holdings will also reveal some of the finances of Ivanka Trump

Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser, will likely have the most complicated package of documents

Washington (CNN) The financial background of President Donald Trump aides such as Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Gary Cohn will come into clearer focus Friday as the White House releases financial snapshots of around 180 of its employees.

The forms released will disclose the assets that those aides held when they walked in the doors of the White House -- before administration counsel advised them to resign from various postings, divest certain holdings or recuse themselves from future decisions. But the documents will nevertheless offer a portrait into the lives of several key White House aides, especially those who came from Wall Street or have other ties to the financial industry.

The holdings of Kushner, a real estate executive like Trump, will also reveal some of the finances of Ivanka Trump, to whom he is married.

Kushner resigned from 266 positions to take his job in the West Wing, a senior administration official told reporters.

Bannon's forms will be scrutinized for his ties to various conservative organizations and sources, including those funded by the family of influential Trump donors Bob and Rebekah Mercer.

