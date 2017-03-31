WH financial disclosures: Kushner, Ivanka Trump could exceed $700M in worth

Story highlights Kushner's holdings will also reveal some of the finances of Ivanka Trump

Cohn, Trump's chief economic adviser, will likely have the most complicated package of documents

Washington (CNN) The White House is stacked with advisers who raked in millions of dollars last year, including the President's daughter, Ivanka, whose assets combined with her husband's could exceed $700 million.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, collected about $195 million in income, according to a new financial snapshot of about 180 of the men and women serving in Donald Trump's White House.

Other Trump aides with lucrative histories include Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn , the former president of banking giant Goldman Sachs, who netted up to around $75 million in the previous year. White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made up to $2.5 million.

The financial background of President Donald Trump aides such as Kushner, Bannon and Cohn are detailed in new forms that disclose the assets that those aides held when they walked in the doors of the White House -- before administration counsel advised them to resign from various postings, divest certain holdings or recuse themselves from future decisions. But the documents will nevertheless offer a portrait into the lives of several key White House aides, especially those who came from Wall Street or have other ties to the financial industry.

Kushner, like Trump, a prominent real estate titan, held a position in 267 separate entities, ranging from the Trump transition team to dozens of property holdings in New York and New Jersey.

