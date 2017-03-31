Trump backers on CNN: We aren't worried about Russia

Story highlights A panel of Trump voters on CNN's "New Day" say they aren't bothered by the alleged connections

The FBI director has confirmed the FBI was investigating potential collusion with Russia to bolster Trump's electoral effort

New York (CNN) Utter silence.

That's what first met CNN's Alisyn Camerota when she asked a group of loyal President Donald Trump supporters if they were bothered by allegations of connections between his associates and Russia.

"Everything we've heard is that they have not had any impact on what happened here," Trump voter Sara Marie Brenner said on CNN's "New Day" on Friday to explain why she wasn't concerned by the accusations, which are the subject of separate investigations by the House, Senate and Justice Department.

"Wait a minute," Camerota said. "Everything that we've heard is that more than a dozen intelligence agencies said they did meddle. Are you comfortable with that?"

"The Chinese try, the North Koreans try, that's just part of international relations," Brenner replied.

