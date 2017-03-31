Tillerson: US to maintain Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia until Crimea is returned

Story highlights Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis criticized Russian involvement in Ukraine

Tillerson is in Brussels to reinforce US commitment to NATO

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that US sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow "reverses the actions" it has taken in Ukraine.

The comments are notable given President Donald Trump's at-times reluctance to criticize Russia over its actions in Crimea, though he did declare last month that the territory was "taken" by Russia. As a candidate, Trump hinted he might recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea, and sources have previously told CNN that Ukraine-related sanctions were on the table for review as part of Trump's interest in pursuing warmer ties with Moscow.

"American and NATO support for Ukraine remains steadfast. As we have repeated at every ministerial and summit since Russia launched its campaign of aggression against Ukraine, NATO allies stand firm in our support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tillerson said at a NATO meeting at the organization's headquarters in Brussels. "We do not, and will not, accept Russian efforts to change the borders of territory of Ukraine."

He added, "We will continue to hold Russia accountable to its Minsk commitments. The United States sanctions will remain until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered our sanctions."

