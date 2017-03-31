Mattis, Tillerson call out Russia in overseas remarks

Story highlights Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis criticized Russian involvement in Ukraine

Tillerson is in Brussels to reinforce US commitment to NATO

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's top foreign policy and defense officials publicly criticized Russian actions Friday in comments aimed at reassuring US allies.

Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis criticized Russian involvement in Ukraine. Mattis, appearing with his British counterpart in London, also called out the Putin regime for "mucking around" in other people's elections -- a particularly notable claim coming at a time when federal and congressional investigators are probing alleged Russian meddling in the US elections last November.

"We look to engaging with Russia on a political or diplomatic level, but right now, Russia is choosing to be a strategic competitor," Mattis said during a news conference with Michael Fallon, the UK defense secretary. He also said "Russian activity" in Afghanistan "gives us concern," though he stopped short of saying the Putin government was arming the Taliban.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tillerson spoke ahead of a meeting there by saying NATO posture in Eastern Europe in response to "Russia's aggression in Ukraine and elsewhere" would be a top subject of conversation at the meeting.

A spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry dismissed Tillerson's remarks, telling CNN, "We want to see the US foreign policy, not just quotes."

Read More