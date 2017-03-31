Story highlights GOP Rep. Andy Harris is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus

He faced taunts and jeers from attendees at a town-hall-style meeting in his district

Wye Mills, Maryland (CNN) Maryland GOP Rep. Andy Harris was pilloried at a town-hall-style meeting in his district on Friday, facing an onslaught from a crowd eager to express their disapproval and frustration.

Harris, a three-term congressman and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, faced taunts and jeers from members of the crowd at Chesapeake College over a wide range of issues including the Affordable Care Act, border security and funding for Planned Parenthood -- all central to President Donald Trump's first months in office.

The opening moments of the event forecast a tough room. Harris took the stage and began to tick through a presentation by way of introduction. He only made it three minutes before the crowd erupted with a vengeance.

"If you take time doing this, it's less time for questions," Harris told the raucous crowd as he attempted to continue. Then, he stopped altogether, waiting for the crowd to quiet. And so it went for more than an hour.

Elected in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave, Harris is the only Republican in Maryland's congressional delegation. He is hardly the first Washington lawmaker to face the fury of constituents back home since the inauguration — similar scenes have played out at gatherings across the country, with progressive activists organizing to show up, vocally and in droves.

