Freedom Caucus leader says group holding strong against Trump

Story highlights Trump tweeted at Rep. Mark Meadows and other Freedom Caucus members

The Freedom Caucus helped sink the GOP health care bill last week

Washington (CNN) House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows -- a target of President Donald Trump's most recent Twitter attacks -- said Friday his group isn't caving on Obamacare despite a strategic public pressure campaign against fellow Republicans.

"Right now. It's not about blame. It's not about tweets. It's really not even about a narrative that is out there. It's all about the American people and lowering premiums," Meadows told CNN in a phone interview. "If at the end of the day the Freedom Caucus position of asking for two Obamacare mandates out of twelve to be repealed is an unreasonable request than the American people are going to have to judge that."

Meadows said he still believes that House leadership's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare was flawed and didn't do enough to drive down premiums and insurance costs in his district despite the very public rebuke his group has faced this week.

"It is certainly a bill that does not do what we promised. For my district, it is not better than the current system," Meadows said.

Trump tweeted at Meadows and other Freedom Caucus members Thursday, suggesting they need to get on board with the GOP plan.