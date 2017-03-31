Virginia gubernatorial candidate spent campaign money on tickets to inaugural ball for wife and friends

Story highlights Corey Stewart spent $1200 of money raised by his campaign to purchase tickets to a black-tie ball held for Trump's inauguration.

A spokesman for Stewart said the tickets were "to celebrate with his wife and a few of President Trump's top campaign volunteers."

(CNN) Virginia gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart spent $1200 of money raised by his campaign to purchase tickets to a black-tie ball held for President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections show that Stewart made two separate payments of $600 to the Texas State Society of Washington, DC for "event tickets." The group hosted the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball in January.

Tickets for the event retailed at $300 for non-members of the organization and $275 for members. The inaugural ball, held in National Harbor, Maryland, featured performances from the Beach Boys and was attended by politicians and celebrities. Photos posted on Facebook by Stewart show him with his wife and friends with the caption, "On our way to the Texas Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball!"

The purchase raises ethics questions about the use of campaign funds for personal expenditures. Under Virginia law, candidates are permitted to use campaign money for personal use. An effort last year by some Virginia lawmakers to bar the practice stalled in the legislature.

Stewart served as Virginia state chairman for Trump's campaign until he was fired for organizing a protest at the Republican National Committee. He is facing off in the Virginia governor's Republican primary against Ed Gillespie, a former RNC chairman and George W. Bush administration official.

