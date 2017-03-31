COVER/LINE took a blind smell test of Ivanka Trump's perfume and this is what we thought

Washington, DC (CNN) Ivanka Trump's perfume, first released in 2012, has seen a resurgence in sales.

It hit No. 1 on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Women's Fragrances earlier this year (it's currently No. 8), but ... is it any good?

Amazon reviews are all over the map. Some one-star reviews called it "bland" or "too spicy," while a five-star review described the scent as "expensive," "feminine" and like "triple milled soap from Italy." And of course, there are plenty of reviews by people admitting they bought it just to show support for the first daughter and her father.

To test it out for ourselves, we took a blind smell test of Ivanka Trump's fragrance and other celebrity perfumes, by Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Justin Bieber.

Smell tests are subjective. "It really comes back to memories for people," Anne-Marie Guarnieri, deputy beauty director for Harpers Bazaar, told us in an interview. "Everyone's going to respond to how something smells differently."

