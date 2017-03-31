Hillary Clinton calls Trump's budget a 'grave mistake'

Story highlights Hillary Clinton spoke Friday in Washington

She criticized Trump's proposed budget

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton again waded into politics Friday, months after losing the 2016 election, by slamming President Donald Trump's proposed budget blueprint at Georgetown University.

"(It) should alarm us all," Clinton said of the document which proposed deep domestic spending cuts and increased military spending.

The former secretary of state, who has recently begun to engage more directly in political fights, said the proposed cuts -- which include steep reductions to foreign aid -- would be a "grave mistake."

"We are seeing signals of a shift that should alarm us all. This administration's proposed cuts to international health, development and diplomacy would be a blow to women and children and a grave mistake for our country," Clinton said.

Clinton, speaking at an event honoring women who contributed to the recent peace process between the Columbia government and the FARC, went on to reference a letter from 120 retired generals who urged Trump not to make major cuts to diplomacy and foreign aid.

