Spicer: Sanctuary cities don't care about law enforcement

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that sanctuary cities don't deserve federal funds for law enforcement, arguing their policies mean they don't care enough about stopping crime.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January that would take away federal funds from sanctuary cities, but key details remain unclear.

Reporters from Philadelphia and Chicago each asked if the administration intends to make good on its threat to cut federal funding to local jurisdictions that have so-called "sanctuary" policies, a catch-all term that replies to some level of non-cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

"It's concerning in places like Chicago and other cities like yours in Philadelphia where there's been increased violence," Spicer told Maurice Goodman of WWDB-AM in Philadelphia about sanctuary cities. "Immigrants, both legal and illegal, are not safe when criminals who have committed egregious acts are free to roam the streets."

Derrick Blakley of WBBM in Chicago said that Trump has also made combating street violence in Chicago a major focus as well, and asked if the administration would take funds away from law enforcement as they work to fight the issue.

