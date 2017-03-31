This week, Donald Trump neither made friends nor influenced people on Capitol Hill

(CNN) President Donald Trump began and ended his 70th day in office like so many others before it -- with a smattering of frustrated tweets.

With Democrats united against him on the left and his new rift with conservatives on the right, the number of lawmakers Trump has to make a majority and pass meaningful legislation is small and getting smaller.

On this occasion, his primary target was the House Freedom Caucus, a bloc of conservatives Trump blames for derailing his and the Republican leadership's deeply unpopular Obamacare overhaul. "We must fight them," he wrote in the morning, if they don't fall in line ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. By dinnertime, he was after it again, this time naming names.

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

Trump also used the early message to call out Democrats, in the process writing off more than half of the Congress as potential allies.

Thursday's day-long eruption was vintage Trump -- an intemperate character hellbent on winning every fight. We met him during the campaign and he's been with us ever since. Not the GOP nomination, nor victory on Election Day, has dulled his taste for conflict.

Read More