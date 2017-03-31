Trump walks out before signing executive orders

Story highlights The orders affect trade policy

Trump later signed them

(CNN) President Donald Trump walked out of an executive order signing ceremony Friday -- without actually signing the orders.

During the signing ceremony, White House pool reporters asked Trump questions about his former national security adviser Michael Flynn , who has offered to testify on Russian involvement in the US election in return for immunity from prosecution.

The President ignored the questions and moved to another room, only to be chased by Vice President Mike Pence, who picked up the folders containing the two executive orders.

Trump later signed the pair of orders aimed at identifying and targeting foreign trade abuses, according to the White House, but behind closed doors.