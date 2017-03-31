Trump meets with Condoleezza Rice

Story highlights Rice criticized Trump before the election

He also trashed her foreign policy

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump met Friday with an unlikely guest, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who called on Trump to withdraw from the presidential race a month before he was elected president.

The former top administration official under President George W. Bush met Trump in the Oval Office after first sitting down with Vice President Mike Pence.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump speaks w: Prime Minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen {@larsloekke} in the Oval Office prior to teams joining. pic.twitter.com/BmPsbedJN6 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 31, 2017

The meeting comes less than six months after Rice called on Trump to drop out of the presidential race in the wake of the leaked "Access Hollywood" tape showing Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women.

"Enough! Donald Trump should not be President. He should withdraw," Rice wrote on Facebook on October 8. "As a Republican, I hope to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth."

