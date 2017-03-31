Hillary Clinton, it's too soon

Story highlights Tim Stanley: Hillary Clinton is back in public eye, making speeches, statements. It's too soon, especially after her surprising failure to beat Trump

(CNN) Hillary Clinton is back.

Of course, Hillary Clinton is back. I am convinced she will run for the presidency as many times as it takes to win -- even if she is still being wheeled through the streets of Iowa at 108, kept alive by robotics and a refusal to surrender.

She came to Georgetown University on Friday to give a speech to some fans, and delivered a stinging attack on Donald Trump's budget. Clinton is great at attacking others, dreadful at selling herself. This is a presidential candidate who was beaten first by a man who they said couldn't win -- because he was black -- and then by a man who they said shouldn't win -- because he was Donald Trump.

And even though the shock of Trump's election victory is receding as we become more involved in just how bad he is at governing, for Clinton it will never ebb as the most stunning rebuke possible. Hillary Clinton was beaten by Donald J Trump. That is like losing the Oscar for best picture to "Police Academy VI." After that kind of humiliation, most people would quit politics and go live in a cabin. Not Hillary. She still needs us to remember who she is.

This is typical of politicians. To succeed in this game you need to be sensitive enough to need to be loved but shallow enough to weather the hate. Trump is an extreme version of this. He appears to feel criticism deeply and yet he also invites it. Perhaps it's better to be talked about horribly than not at all.