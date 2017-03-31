Why women are a not-so-secret weapon for ISIS

Story highlights Manal Omar: Groups such as ISIS can appeal to women, and we need to understand why

Once women become radicalized, they are fiercely devoted to the mission, she says

Manal Omar is the associate vice president for the Middle East and Africa Center at the US Institute of Peace, an independent, nonpartisan organization working to resolve violent conflict around the world. She was an inaugural fellow for Foreign Policy Interrupted and is a 2016 Truman National Security Project fellow. Check out CNN at 10 p.m. ET/PT Friday for "ISIS: Behind the Mask," which uncovers what happens when a young Western jihadi returns home The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Radical extremists have mastered the lesson that women's groups have known for centuries: To empower a society, engage their women. Despite the persistent myth that women are natural peace builders, women have played and continue to play a role in powering terrorist groups around the world, from Kenya to San Bernardino, California.

People don't want to believe that groups such as ISIS could have a message that appeals to women. But they do, and we can't fight it effectively until we understand why it's working and include more women in peace and security efforts around the world.

Manal Omar

As Zainab Hawa Bangura, the UN secretary-general's special representative for sexual violence in conflict, explains : ISIS "will spend six hours a day online to recruit a woman. They understand how critical it is to have women. They have deployed smart women (to connect with recruits), and we (those in the West working to counter violent extremism) are still talking." It's time for actions to match up with words.

By no means is ISIS alone. In fact, my experience has shown me that once women become radicalized, they are fiercely devoted to the mission.

The UN Security Council, among other bodies, has acknowledged the necessity of addressing the issue of women as foreign fighters, passing essential resolutions such as 1325 and 1889 , which affirm the necessity for member states to ensure women's full and equal participation in peacekeeping and conflict resolution efforts. Yet stereotypes about women still keep them at the margins of these efforts. This approach is not only naïve but dangerous. It makes us all vulnerable and profoundly limits the effectiveness of prevention and re-integration efforts to fight terrorism.