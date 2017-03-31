Education is the key to redeeming lives in prison

Story highlights Lift ban on financial aid for the incarcerated who want to attend college, writers say

Education is key to preventing ex-prisoners from returning to crime, they say

Van Jones is president of Dream Corps and Rebuild the Dream, which promote innovative solutions for America's economy. He was President Barack Obama's green jobs adviser in 2009. Gerard Robinson, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, is a former Florida education commissioner and Virginia secretary of education. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors.

(CNN) Every year, more than 650,000 men and women leave prison and return home to communities across America. They are often released with little more than some spare change, a bus ticket and a criminal record that bars access to some of their most basic rights and privileges.

Facing deep social stigma, many returning citizens feel as though they have left the grips of a physical prison only to find themselves engulfed in a new, social prison . It is tragic but not surprising that 50% to 75% of all people who return home from prison end up incarcerated again within five years.

Van Jones

Gerard Robinson

In today's knowledge economy, higher education is one of the first rungs on the ladder to economic freedom and social mobility. Too many formerly incarcerated Americans never climb this ladder -- or reach for it at all.

The lack of high-quality education and job training options for people in prison have led to the vast majority being woefully underprepared to re-enter society. Their skill gaps make our communities less safe -- and families less stable -- since without better options, many will return to the lifestyles that got them into trouble in the first place.