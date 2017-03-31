Meningitis outbreak in Nigeria kills more than 300

Story highlights The Nigeria Center for Disease Control said more than 300 people have died in a meningitis outbreak

Nigeria records some of the highest incidences of the disease on the continent

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A meningitis outbreak has killed more than 300 people in Nigeria, the country's Center for Disease Control said.

The agency reported a wide outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis across 15 states.

A new strain of the disease called "stereotype C" has emerged, and last week the Center for Disease Control warned that there were not enough vaccines against it.

"There is a vaccine available," Chief Executive Chikwe Ihekweazu said, "but it is not commercially available for the stereotype involved in this specific outbreak, and we have to make application to the World Health Organization for the vaccines."

However, in a press release on April 1st, Health Minister, Professor Isaac Adewole, said that up to 1.3 million vaccines have now been acquired.