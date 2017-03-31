Meningitis outbreak in Nigeria kills nearly 300

Story highlights The Nigeria Center for Disease Control said 282 people have died in a meningitis outbreak

Nigeria records some of the highest incidences of the disease on the continent

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A meningitis outbreak has killed about 282 people in Nigeria, the country's Center for Disease Control said.

The agency reported a wide outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis across 15 states.

A new strain of the disease called "stereotype C" has emerged, and there are not enough vaccines against it, the Center for Disease Control warned.

"There is a vaccine available," Chief Executive Chikwe Ihekweazu said, "but it is not commercially available for the stereotype involved in this specific outbreak, and we have to make application to the World Health Organization for the vaccines."

Nearly 2,000 suspected cases have been recorded and 109 have been treated since the outbreak began in February.