Some EpiPens recalled, FDA says

(CNN) Thirteen lots of Mylan's EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. are being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

"This recall is due to the potential that these devices may contain a defective part that may result in the devices' failure to activate," the FDA said in a news release.

EpiPens are used to give an emergency injection of epinephrine to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

The 13 lots of recalled EpiPens were distributed between Dec. 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016, the FDA said. Lot numbers of the affected devices can be found on the FDA website

Consumers should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com with any questions. Meridian Medical Technologies manufactured the devices, which were distributed by Mylan Specialty, the FDA said.

