(CNN) As Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put pen to paper in a letter seeking a new independence referendum, a photographer was on hand to document the moment.

Politicians regularly choreograph significant moments to ensure maximum publicity. But Sturgeon's relaxed pose, curled up with her shoes off on a blue couch at her official residence of Bute House, has people talking.

The photo has drawn comparisons to one of Margaret Thatcher signing documents at Downing Street and putting her feet up at the end of a long day back in 1983.

Well, you know what they say about imitation and flattery.... pic.twitter.com/R7SltrrWjW — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) March 30, 2017

Sorry all , but Maggie wins because #sturgeon hasn't colour co-ordinated the lamp shade to a #bonnyblue one. 1-0 🏆🙌😂 https://t.co/XAUQMLYEkq — BillyBob (@BillyBo61083732) March 31, 2017

Well if that photo of Sturgeon on the sofa was carefully crafted I would get a new craftsman. (Copied Margaret Thatcher perhaps). — Carol (@featheronawire) March 31, 2017

Some on social media pointed out the contrast between Sturgeon's photo and a more formal shot of British Prime Minister Theresa May signing the letter that triggered Article 50 earlier this week, kick-starting the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May signs the official letter triggering Brexit.

Others joked that Sturgeon was actually just finishing a newspaper crossword, or writing a letter to Santa.

@JamesMelville Sturgeon looks more like she's writing a letter to Father Christmas... — Tanya (@TanyaSJoy) March 31, 2017

@thedailyref @StillYesScot Nicola Sturgeon looks like she is doing a crossword or her football pools. — Daly (@longbow75) March 31, 2017

Sick to my back teeth of people signing things. Can we just give it a rest? Thanks. #Sturgeon pic.twitter.com/U0hqmeI6bF — Claire Meadows (@afternyneeditor) March 31, 2017