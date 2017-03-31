Story highlights Newly released photos show widowed Melissa Cochran recovering in hospital

Her health is steadily improving after she was injured in the March 22 attack, her brother says

London (CNN) Relatives of an American tourist whose husband was killed in last week's terror attack on London have released images of her recovering from her injuries in a UK hospital.

Melissa Cochran l ost her husband of 25 years, Kurt Cochran , when attacker Khalid Masood plowed through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22 before fatally stabbing a police officer in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

An image posted Thursday by her brother, Clint Payne, to a fundraising page set up by the family shows Melissa smiling as she holds a cellphone in her hospital bed. It's captioned: "Talking with loved ones at home is some of the best medicine."

Another image -- with the caption "Getting stronger every day!" -- shows Melissa standing on crutches in a hospital room. She suffered a broken leg, a broken rib and a cut to her head, Payne said previously on social media.

Melissa Cochran, in a photo posted by her brother, is recovering from a broken leg and other injuries.

The couple, from Utah, were on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the carnage.

