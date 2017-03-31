Breaking News

Italian traffic cops' new weapon: A 200 mph Lamborghini Huracan

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 3:49 AM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

The front of the police&#39;s new Lamborghini Huracan, unveiled during a press conference at the Interior Ministry in Rome on March 30, 2017.
(CNN)Italy's speed freaks have a new nemesis -- a brand-new, police-modified Lamborghini Huracan.

The keys were delivered to Interior Minister Marco Minniti in a ceremony Thursday, and the vehicle will soon enter service on the roads of northern Italy.
The supercar will be used for special assignments such as the urgent transport of blood and organs, but when its not required for ultra-quick deliveries, it will patrol the highways surrounding the Italian city of Bologna, according to the manufacturer. Its specialty, unsurprisingly, will be chasing down speeders.
    In addition to the as-standard all-wheel drive and aluminum-carbon fiber hybrid chassis, the Huracan comes equipped with crime-fighting gadgets, including an on-board police tablet computer. It's also decked out in police decals and comes in the official color of the Italian police -- police medium blue.
    The car also features the standard cop-issue gun holster, portable extinguisher, VHF police radio and even hooks to hold the "paletta," the traditional hand-held red-and-white "stop" sign, in place.
    But it's what's under the hood that is truly impressive. It's aspirated V10 engine, capable of 610 horsepower, has a 0-62 speed of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (325 km/h).
    Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali stands next to the police-liveried Huracan during its unveiling.
    Fast arm of the law

    It isn't the first supercar pressed into the service of the law. Another Huracan has been operated by Rome's traffic cops since 2015, and a Gallardo LP560-4, with its top speed of 230 mph (370 km/h), will be retired as the new vehicle comes into service.
    And in Dubai, the capital of excess and glitz, the police force boasts a fleet of luxury cop cars, including a bespoke Aston Martin One-77, of which only 77 were ever built; a Bentley Continental GT; three hybrid Porsche Panameras and two BMW i8s.
    Dubai police&#39;s Bugatti Veyron has been certified by Guinness World Records as the fastest police car in service. This bad boy has a top speed of 253 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
    Dubai police's Bugatti Veyron has been certified by Guinness World Records as the fastest police car in service. This bad boy has a top speed of 253 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
    The Dubai police began decorating its fleet with supercars in 2013, to promote the image of Dubai and break down barriers between the police and the public.
    The Dubai police began decorating its fleet with supercars in 2013, to promote the image of Dubai and break down barriers between the police and the public.
    Two of the first supercars to be added to the fleet were the Lamborghini Aventador (left) and Ferrari FF (right), pictured here at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.
    Two of the first supercars to be added to the fleet were the Lamborghini Aventador (left) and Ferrari FF (right), pictured here at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.
    This limited-edition supercar is the second fastest in the fleet, reaching a top speed of 220 mph. The bespoke Aston Martin One-77 races to 60 mph in under 3.7 seconds.
    This limited-edition supercar is the second fastest in the fleet, reaching a top speed of 220 mph. The bespoke Aston Martin One-77 races to 60 mph in under 3.7 seconds.
    The Lamborghini Aventador was specially modified for the Dubai police, and has a top speed of 217 mph. It can reach 60 mph in just under three seconds.
    The Lamborghini Aventador was specially modified for the Dubai police, and has a top speed of 217 mph. It can reach 60 mph in just under three seconds.
    The Ferrari FF is another fast favorite, and the fourth fastest in the fleet, clocking a top speed of 208 mph. This special police FF accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.
    The Ferrari FF is another fast favorite, and the fourth fastest in the fleet, clocking a top speed of 208 mph. This special police FF accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.
    Hot on their tails is the Bentley Continental GT with a top speed of 206 mph -- the fifth-fastest car in the fleet. The luxury vehicle goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
    Hot on their tails is the Bentley Continental GT with a top speed of 206 mph -- the fifth-fastest car in the fleet. The luxury vehicle goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
    The Audi R8 is not far behind, recording a top speed of 205 mph, with a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds.
    The Audi R8 is not far behind, recording a top speed of 205 mph, with a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds.
    The plug-in-hybrid BMW i8 has a top speed of 155 mph.
    The plug-in-hybrid BMW i8 has a top speed of 155 mph.
    But the jewel in the Dubai police department's crown is undoubtedly its Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest supercars on the planet, with a staggering top speed of 253 mph (407 km/h). Its 16-cylinder engine produces 1,000 horsepower, sending it from 0 to 60 mph in just two-and-a-half seconds.
    Unlike Italy's working Lamborghinis, however, Dubai police sportscars mostly cruise around the Dubai Mall area and Jumeirah Beach Residence in search of tourists and attention.

    CNN's Katy Scott contributed to this report.