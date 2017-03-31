Story highlights Lamborghini delivers Italy's latest supercar crimefighter

Police car can reach a top speed of over 200 mph

(CNN) Italy's speed freaks have a new nemesis -- a brand-new, police-modified Lamborghini Huracan.

The keys were delivered to Interior Minister Marco Minniti in a ceremony Thursday, and the vehicle will soon enter service on the roads of northern Italy.

The supercar will be used for special assignments such as the urgent transport of blood and organs, but when its not required for ultra-quick deliveries, it will patrol the highways surrounding the Italian city of Bologna, according to the manufacturer. Its specialty, unsurprisingly, will be chasing down speeders.

In addition to the as-standard all-wheel drive and aluminum-carbon fiber hybrid chassis, the Huracan comes equipped with crime-fighting gadgets, including an on-board police tablet computer. It's also decked out in police decals and comes in the official color of the Italian police -- police medium blue.

The car also features the standard cop-issue gun holster, portable extinguisher, VHF police radio and even hooks to hold the "paletta," the traditional hand-held red-and-white "stop" sign, in place.

Read More