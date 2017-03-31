Valletta, Malta (CNN) The European Union has set out its draft negotiating position on Brexit -- and declared that it does not want to punish Britain for leaving.

"Brexit is punitive enough," said Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

The EU nevertheless set out a tough set of principles for Brexit negotiations. They offer the possibility that trade talks could begin before the UK leaves -- but only after "sufficient progress" is made on the complex task of untangling Britain from the EU.

Tusk ruled that out, saying that the talks on trade could only begin once there had been enough progress on the withdrawal agreement. A final trade deal would not be concluded until after Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May announces in the House of Commons on Wednesday that she has triggered Article 50.

According to the negotiating guidelines, seen by CNN, progress on a number of key areas must be made before preliminary discussions on trade can start. They include:

protecting the rights of EU citizens in Britain and UK citizens in other EU nations;

working out the bill for Britain's exit, based on its financial commitments and liabilities;

establishing a clear legal framework to avoid uncertainty for businesses and institutions;

how to maintain a "soft" border between the Republican of Ireland, which will remain in the EU, and Northern Ireland, part of the UK.

"These four issues are all part of the first phase of our negotiations," Tusk said in Valletta, Malta, where center-right EU leaders are meeting.

"Once, and only once we have achieved sufficient progress on the withdrawal, can we discuss the framework for our future relationship. Starting parallel talks on all issues at the same time, as suggested by some in the UK, will not happen."

'Damage control'

Tusk said characterized the thorny process ahead as, in essence, "damage control."

JUST WATCHED Brexit: What happens after Article 50? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Brexit: What happens after Article 50? 01:29

"The talks which are about to start will be difficult, complex and sometimes even confrontational. There is no way around it. The EU27 does not and will not pursue a punitive approach. Brexit in itself is already punitive enough," he said.

But after more than 40 years of marriage, he said, "we owe it to each other to do everything we can to make this divorce as smooth as possible."

The British government said it looked forward to beginning negotiations once the draft guidelines have been formally agreed by the other 27 EU states.

"It is clear both sides wish to approach these talks constructively, and as the Prime Minister said this week, wish to ensure a deep and special partnership between the UK and the European Union," a UK government spokesman said.

Possibility of failure

The draft document, which runs to nine pages, lays out EU leaders' plans for a phased approach to negotiations, with trade talks to begin only when the EU is ready.

"The British government has indicated that it ... would like to pursue an ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union. Based on the Union's interests, the European Council stands ready to initiate work towards such an agreement, to be finalised and concluded once the United Kingdom is no longer a Member State," the document says.

The draft guidelines also recognize the possibility that talks between Britain and the EU members might fail.

"In these negotiations the Union will act as one. It will be constructive throughout and will strive to find an agreement. This is in the best interest of both sides. The Union will work hard to achieve that outcome, but it will prepare itself to be able to handle the situation also if the negotiations were to fail," the document says.

Negotiations under Article 50 "will be conducted as a single package," the document adds. "In accordance with the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, individual items cannot be settled separately."

May formally triggered the Brexit process on Wednesday, firing the starting gun on a two-year effort to disentangle Britain from the European Union.