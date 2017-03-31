Brexit: EU willing to discuss trade deal before final divorce

Valletta, Malta (CNN) The European Union has set out its draft negotiating position on Brexit -- and it offers the possibility that trade talks could begin before the UK leaves the bloc.

The draft guidelines, seen by CNN, says talks on trade could begin before the final divorce is complete, but only after "sufficient progress" is made on the complex task of untangling Britain from the EU.

But the draft EU guidelines appear to rule that out, saying that the talks on trade can only begin once the European Council has determined that "sufficient progress" has been made "to allow negotiations to proceed to the next phase," and that a deal cannot be concluded until after Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May announces in the House of Commons on Wednesday that she has triggered Article 50.

"The British government has indicated that it ... would like to pursue an ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union. Based on the Union's interests, the European Council stands ready to initiate work towards such an agreement, to be finalised and concluded once the United Kingdom is no longer a Member State," the EU document, seen by CNN, says.