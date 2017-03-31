Brexit: EU willing to discuss trade deal before final divorce

Valletta, Malta (CNN)The European Union has set out its draft negotiating position on Brexit -- and it offers the possibility that trade talks could begin before the UK leaves the bloc.
The draft guidelines, seen by CNN, says talks on trade could begin before the final divorce is complete, but only after "sufficient progress" is made on the complex task of untangling Britain from the EU.
In her letter triggering the UK's formal exit from the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May had asked for a parallel approach from the start.
But the draft EU guidelines appear to rule that out, saying that the talks on trade can only begin once the European Council has determined that "sufficient progress" has been made "to allow negotiations to proceed to the next phase," and that a deal cannot be concluded until after Brexit.
"The British government has indicated that it ... would like to pursue an ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union. Based on the Union's interests, the European Council stands ready to initiate work towards such an agreement, to be finalised and concluded once the United Kingdom is no longer a Member State," the EU document, seen by CNN, says.
The guidelines also recognize the possibility that talks between Britain and the remaining 27 EU member states might fail.
"In these negotiations the Union will act as one. It will be constructive throughout and will strive to find an agreement. This is in the best interest of both sides. The Union will work hard to achieve that outcome, but it will prepare itself to be able to handle the situation also if the negotiations were to fail," the document says.
Negotiations under Article 50 "will be conducted as a single package," the document adds. "In accordance with the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, individual items cannot be settled separately."
May formally triggered the Brexit process on Wednesday, firing the starting gun on a two-year effort to disentangle Britain from the European Union.
Brexit Secretary David Davis on Thursday unveiled the UK government's plans to transpose decades of EU law into domestic law when Britain leaves the bloc, through the so-called Great Repeal Bill.