Breaking News

Brexit: EU willing to discuss trade deal before final divorce

By Laura Smith-Spark, Erin McLaughlin and Lindsay Isaac, CNN

Updated 4:49 AM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A still image taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) on March 29, 2017 shows British Prime Minister Theresa May at the dispatch box making a statement in the House of Commons in London after the letter invoking the provisions of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty was delivered to President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels starting Britain's formal withdrawl from the European Union (EU). Britain formally launches the process for leaving the European Union on March 29, 2017, a historic step that has divided the country and thrown into question the future of the European unity project. / AFP PHOTO / PRU AND AFP PHOTO / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / PRU " - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS-/AFP/Getty Images
A still image taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) on March 29, 2017 shows British Prime Minister Theresa May at the dispatch box making a statement in the House of Commons in London after the letter invoking the provisions of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty was delivered to President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels starting Britain's formal withdrawl from the European Union (EU). Britain formally launches the process for leaving the European Union on March 29, 2017, a historic step that has divided the country and thrown into question the future of the European unity project. / AFP PHOTO / PRU AND AFP PHOTO / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / PRU " - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS-/AFP/Getty Images

    JUST WATCHED

    Brexit: What happens after Article 50?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Valletta, Malta (CNN)The European Union has set out its draft negotiating position on Brexit -- and it offers the possibility that trade talks could begin before the UK leaves the bloc.

The draft guidelines, seen by CNN, says talks on trade could begin before the final divorce is complete, but only after "sufficient progress" is made on the complex task of untangling Britain from the EU.
In her letter triggering the UK's formal exit from the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May had asked for a parallel approach from the start.
But the draft EU guidelines appear to rule that out, saying that the talks on trade can only begin once the European Council has determined that "sufficient progress" has been made "to allow negotiations to proceed to the next phase," and that a deal cannot be concluded until after Brexit.
    Prime Minister Theresa May announces in the House of Commons on Wednesday that she has triggered Article 50.
    Prime Minister Theresa May announces in the House of Commons on Wednesday that she has triggered Article 50.
    "The British government has indicated that it ... would like to pursue an ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union. Based on the Union's interests, the European Council stands ready to initiate work towards such an agreement, to be finalised and concluded once the United Kingdom is no longer a Member State," the EU document, seen by CNN, says.
    Read More
    The guidelines also recognize the possibility that talks between Britain and the remaining 27 EU member states might fail.
    "In these negotiations the Union will act as one. It will be constructive throughout and will strive to find an agreement. This is in the best interest of both sides. The Union will work hard to achieve that outcome, but it will prepare itself to be able to handle the situation also if the negotiations were to fail," the document says.
    How Britain&#39;s complicated marriage to the EU was wrenched apart
    How Britain's complicated marriage to the EU was wrenched apart
    Negotiations under Article 50 "will be conducted as a single package," the document adds. "In accordance with the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, individual items cannot be settled separately."
    May formally triggered the Brexit process on Wednesday, firing the starting gun on a two-year effort to disentangle Britain from the European Union.
    Brexit Secretary David Davis on Thursday unveiled the UK government's plans to transpose decades of EU law into domestic law when Britain leaves the bloc, through the so-called Great Repeal Bill.

    CNN's Erin McLaughlin and Lindsay Isaac reported from Valletta and Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London.