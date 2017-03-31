Breaking News

Victoria Beckham spices up 'Carpool Karaoke'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:32 AM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham got to play a mannequin on James Corden's show.

  • Beckham gave a little Spice Girls throwback
  • She appeared in a late night skit with James Corden

(CNN)Remind us as to why can't we get a full Spice Girls reunion?

Victoria Beckham appeared in a skit Thursday with James Corden on his "Late Late Show" in which she got a little spicy.
The designer did a bit in which she and Corden rebooted scenes from the 1987 film "Mannequin."
    Beckham took on the part made famous by Kim Cattrall in the romantic comedy about a man (played by Andrew McCarthy in the original) who falls in love with a mannequin who only he can see come to life.
    As part of the sketch, Corden got Beckham to jam a little "Spice Up Your Life" in the car with him.
    Corden eventually returns Beckham as a mannequin to Target -- which is where she will be launching her Posh collection on April 9.