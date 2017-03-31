Assault charges against Shia LaBeouf dropped

Story highlights LaBeaouf was accused of assault at an anti-Trump rally

His court appearance was scheduled for next week

(CNN) Charges against Shia LaBeouf have been dismissed, according to a court spokeswoman.

The actor and performance artist was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting in a scuffle during an anti-Trump rally in New York City in January.

According to police, LaBeouf and a 25-year-old anti-Trump protester got into a verbal exchange in front of the Museum of the Moving Image. LaBeouf was accused of scratching the man's face when he pulled his scarf.

The incident occurred at the actor's anti-Trump art installation.

