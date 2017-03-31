Breaking News

Look at me! 30 must-see selfies from March

Updated 8:30 PM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

Nick Viall takes a selfie Monday, March 13, with Vanessa Grimaldi, who he chose to propose to at the end of the reality show "The Bachelor" this season. They were posing backstage at the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
A man in Dublin, Ireland, takes a photo with a deer at Phoenix Park on Sunday, March 26.
North Carolina basketball player Theo Pinson takes a selfie with teammates after they defeated Kentucky for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday, March 26.
People take a selfie along the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green on Saturday, March 11. The green dye has been a St. Patrick's Day tradition in Chicago since 1962.
A crowd surfer snaps a selfie Tuesday, March 21, during a Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes concert in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Former US President Barack Obama poses with staff members of the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, on Tuesday, March 14.
Actor Will Smith, left, takes a photo with other cast members from the '90s show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on Tuesday, March 28. Next to Smith, from left, are Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. "Lunch with my BFF's," Smith said on Facebook. "I missed my Uncle Phil today." Smith was referring to James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil on the show and died in 2013.
Singer Lance Bass snaps a selfie with his puppies on Thursday, March 9. "These pups just get cuter every day," he said on Instagram.
An Arizona basketball fan takes a selfie with actor Bill Murray during an NCAA Tournament game on Thursday, March 23. Murray's son Luke is an assistant coach for Xavier University, which defeated Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Visitors pose for a selfie next to the "Fearless Girl" statue in New York City on Monday, March 27. The statue faces Wall Street's iconic sculpture of a charging bull.
Tourists take selfies among peach-tree displays in Shenyang, China, on Sunday, March 26.
Young people in Colombo, Sri Lanka, take selfies during the Holi festival of colors on Sunday, March 12.
Actor Hugh Jackman holds up an X-Men comic in this selfie he posted with his "Logan" co-star Dafne Keen on Friday, March 10.
Tennis star Roger Federer takes a selfie with an iguana he encountered at the Miami Open on Saturday, March 25.
Women in Erbil, Iraq, pose for a selfie Friday, March 10, outside The Book Cafe, a book-selling coffee shop that is the first of its kind in the Kurdish region of Iraq.
US Sen. Cory Booker takes a selfie with "Sesame Street" character Bert as he attended the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. "I've done a few interviews here at #SXSW but this is definitely a highlight," Booker tweeted on Saturday, March 11. "Bert Rocks. We actually discussed what freedom means."
People dressed up as characters from "The Simpsons" pose for a selfie Thursday, March 23, at the Leipzig Book Fair in Leipzig, Germany.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, watches former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, left, pose for a selfie with her daughter, Puan Maharani, and Saudi King Salman on Thursday, March 2. King Salman was visiting the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A boy takes a selfie next to a bust of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the international airport outside Funchal, Portugal, on Wednesday, March 29. The airport was just renamed in Ronaldo's honor. The bust stole many of the headlines, especially on social media.
"That's a wrap," actress Halle Berry said on Instagram on Thursday, March 9. "No that's literally a wrap."
Supporters of US President Donald Trump take selfies and hold up signs during a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, March 20.
The cast of the movie "Kong: Skull Island" pose for a selfie during a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, March 16. From left are Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Jing Tian.
A boy takes a selfie with Moto3 riders before a practice session in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, March 23.
People visit a light installation during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday, March 16.
A model takes a backstage selfie before a Slava Zaitsev fashion show in Moscow on Sunday, March 12.
People in Budapest, Hungary, set a new national record for most people taking a water selfie at the same time on Sunday, March 19. There were 113 people in the outdoor pool.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton takes a selfie during a portrait session in Melbourne on Thursday, March 23.
"Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be? #reflection," singer Alicia Keys said on Instagram on Friday, March 3.
People in University City, Missouri, pose next to a statue of rock pioneer Chuck Berry after his death on Saturday, March 18. He was 90 years old.
People take a selfie in Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibition in Washington on Sunday, March 12.
