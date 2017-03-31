Look at me! 30 must-see selfies from March
Look at me! 30 must-see selfies from March
A man in Dublin, Ireland, takes a photo with a deer at Phoenix Park on Sunday, March 26.
North Carolina basketball player Theo Pinson takes a selfie with teammates after they defeated Kentucky for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday, March 26.
People take a selfie along the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green on Saturday, March 11. The green dye has been a St. Patrick's Day tradition in Chicago since 1962.
A crowd surfer snaps a selfie Tuesday, March 21, during a Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes concert in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
An Arizona basketball fan takes a selfie with actor Bill Murray during an NCAA Tournament game on Thursday, March 23. Murray's son Luke is an assistant coach for Xavier University, which defeated Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Tourists take selfies among peach-tree displays in Shenyang, China, on Sunday, March 26.
Women in Erbil, Iraq, pose for a selfie Friday, March 10, outside The Book Cafe, a book-selling coffee shop that is the first of its kind in the Kurdish region of Iraq.
People dressed up as characters from "The Simpsons" pose for a selfie Thursday, March 23, at the Leipzig Book Fair in Leipzig, Germany.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, watches former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, left, pose for a selfie with her daughter, Puan Maharani, and Saudi King Salman on Thursday, March 2. King Salman was visiting the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump take selfies and hold up signs during a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, March 20.
The cast of the movie "Kong: Skull Island" pose for a selfie during a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, March 16. From left are Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Jing Tian.
A boy takes a selfie with Moto3 riders before a practice session in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, March 23.
People visit a light installation during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday, March 16.
A model takes a backstage selfie before a Slava Zaitsev fashion show in Moscow on Sunday, March 12.
People in Budapest, Hungary, set a new national record for most people taking a water selfie at the same time on Sunday, March 19. There were 113 people in the outdoor pool.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton takes a selfie during a portrait session in Melbourne on Thursday, March 23.
