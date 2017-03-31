'Five Came Back' captures art, power of World War II propaganda

(CNN) "Five Came Back" should be catnip for World War II and movie buffs, chronicling how legendary directors Frank Capra, John Ford, John Huston, George Stevens and William Wyler "paid a very personal price" for putting their lives and careers on hold to assist the war effort by making documentaries.

Distilling Mark Harris' book into this three-part Netflix documentary proves a formidable undertaking, but also a classy and richly rewarding one. That Netflix will augment the project by offering works from the featured filmmakers is a welcome bonus.

After seeing German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl's "Triumph of the Will," the U.S. government and filmmakers recognized the power to use cinema "in the service of propaganda," as director Francis Ford Coppola puts it.

Director Laurent Bouzereau enlisted modern directors to help provide context, including Coppola, Steven Spielberg (who is among the producers), Guillermo del Toro, Lawrence Kasdan and Paul Greengrass. Their insights, augmented by the war footage and interviews conducted with the directors reminiscing about their wartime experiences, provides a dense tapestry of their endeavor and, not incidentally, the filmmakers' careers.

As Spielberg notes, operating without a script placed these Hollywood artists in unfamiliar territory. Not only did going out into the field entail considerable risk, but the horrors they witnessed exacted a significant emotional toll.

