'Big Little Lies' makes most of star-studded cast

(CNN) "Big Little Lies" easily could have been a big disappointment -- another series built around big-name stars that, despite its origins in a popular book, echoed themes from several similar shows and TV clichés pulling back the curtain on small-town life.

The miniseries that concludes this weekend, however, has proved inordinately satisfying, offering wonderfully meaty roles for its female stars and taking on a life of its own beyond the central "Who wound up dead?" mystery.

Give ample credit to writer David E. Kelley -- delivering his best work for television in years -- and director Jean-Marc Vallee, who not only brought Liane Moriarty's book to life but also seamlessly transplanted it from Australia to California's Monterey.

Amid the talk about a dearth of quality roles for actresses in movies, the project also reflects a case of stars taking control of their own destiny, with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman optioning the book and championing the project, which showcased them and their co-stars in extremely flattering ways.

Far from another catfight or pay-TV version of "Desperate Housewives," "Big Little Lies" yielded rich, complicated characters that managed to avoid the customary stereotypes.

Read More