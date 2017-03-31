(CNN) Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" was a labor of love years in the making for superstar Selena Gomez. But that emotional investment, she said, only fueled her passion for the project.

"I was very loyal to the project for 7 years," Gomez, an executive producer of the series, told CNN at the show's Hollywood premiere. "I got a little controlling."

Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, is also an executive producer, having first discovered the book back in 2009.

"13 Reasons Why" follows the story of a young girl named Hannah (Katherine Langford), who leaves behind a series of audio recordings that explain why she committed suicide.

While Gomez claimed she was "not a boss" on set, she did take a firm hand in the making of the show.

Read More