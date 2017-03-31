Bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills 22

Story highlights A Taliban splinter group claims responsibility

The incident took place outside a gate used by women

(CNN) A bombing at a Shiite mosque in Pakistan's tribal region on Friday killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more, officials told CNN.

The explosion rocked Parachinar. The city is in the Kurram Agency -- a district in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas in northwestern Pakistan.

Jamat Ul Ahrar, a Pakistan Taliban splinter group, claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement sent via text to media.

At least 57 people were injured, a local health official said.

Outside a gate used by women

Read More