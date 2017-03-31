North Koreans hiding in Malaysian embassy return to Pyongyang

Story highlights The three North Koreans wanted for questioning were interviewed by police

Four Malaysian diplomats and their families returned home from Pyongyang Friday

Relations between Malaysia and North Korea soured since Kim Jong Nam's murder

(CNN) Three North Koreans who spent weeks hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur have left Malaysia, police said Friday.

The trio had been wanted for questioning in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam.

Kim Jong Nam was murdered February 13 when two women wiped his face with the highly toxic VX nerve agent at an airport in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia blamed North Korea for his death, but Pyongyang has strongly denied any involvement.

On Friday, Royal Malaysia Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters police took statements from the three men at the North Korean embassy before their departure.

Though Bakar would not name the three that were interviewed, it was previously revealed that Hyon Kwang Song, a second secretary at the embassy, and Kim Uk Il, an employee of North Korea's national airline, were both hiding at the embassy.

Hyon Kwang Song (left), an embassy official, and Kim Uk Il, an Air Koryo employee, are believed to have left Malaysia.

Read More