(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Former national security adviser seeks immunity for testimony in Russia meddling probe
-- President Donald Trump tweets support for Michael Flynn, saying he should protect himself from a "witch hunt."
-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said US sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow "reverses the actions" it has taken in Ukraine.
-- Thousands of former Trump University students will get most of their money back, with a judge approving a $25 million settlement.
-- Newly released surveillance images from a Walmart in Oklahoma City show Tennessee teacher and 15-year-old girl who are subject of a manhunt.
-- Crayola gave dandelion the pink slip.
-- And here's where you can get the "world's strongest cup of coffee."