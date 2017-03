(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Former national security adviser seeks immunity for testimony in Russia meddling probe

-- President Donald Trump tweets support for Michael Flynn, saying he should protect himself from a "witch hunt."

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said US sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow "reverses the actions" it has taken in Ukraine.

-- Thousands of former Trump University students will get most of their money back, with a judge approving a $25 million settlement