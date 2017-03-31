Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, March 31

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Fri March 31, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Former national security adviser seeks immunity for testimony in Russia meddling probe
-- President Donald Trump tweets support for Michael Flynn, saying he should protect himself from a "witch hunt."
-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said US sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow "reverses the actions" it has taken in Ukraine.
    -- Thousands of former Trump University students will get most of their money back, with a judge approving a $25 million settlement.
    -- Newly released surveillance images from a Walmart in Oklahoma City show Tennessee teacher and 15-year-old girl who are subject of a manhunt.
    -- Crayola gave dandelion the pink slip.
    -- And here's where you can get the "world's strongest cup of coffee."